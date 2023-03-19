Chase Purdy Collects Back-to-Back Top-10 Finishes for First Time in Career

Talk about being up front competing for the win today.

“We had a really fast Bama Buggies No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Silverado – I thought we were going to have a shot there riding around in second letting laps die down. I was just riding waiting on the right opportunity when it was time to go – unfortunately we had some restarts that made things challenging. Some rows pushed harder than others and made it really hard for us. Overall, I’m really proud of everybody on this Bama Buggies Kyle Busch Motorsports Silverado. Everybody at KBM – we’ve got really fast trucks and I’m excited to go to COTA (Circuit of the Americas) and these next few races, I think we have something to prove.”