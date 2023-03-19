GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Post-Race Quote: "We had really good speed and driveability out of our Champion Power Equipment Chevy. I feel like we were choosing most of the right lanes in the first stint and a half. We lost a little track position and I thought it would be a little easier to get it back than it was. Spent the rest of the race getting it back. We finally got up there around 10th or so and they spun out in front of us and I just got run over from behind.

The guys did a great job changing the tires and everything and not going a lap down. Then I went back out there and just tried to make whatever happen and got to the outside of the No. 51. I think he thought I wasn’t quite there yet, but I was. It just squeezed us into the wall and next thing you know the right front went down. We were playing catch-up after that and the guys did good getting us back on the lead lap to at least salvage something. Definitely let an opportunity slip away today and I think we had a good enough truck. If the situation let us and the stars lined up we would have had a shot at it.”