Saturday, Mar 18

Young’s Motorsports Atlanta Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Mar 17 106
Young’s Motorsports Atlanta Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Kris Wright

 

Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB)

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 20th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 26th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Starting Position: 25th

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 208 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

 

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

 

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

 

Glad You Are Here: For the third time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Peach State Statistics: Deep in Varsity and Braves country, NASCAR returns to the ‘Peach State,’ with Atlanta Motor Speedway completing a repaving of its surface and a reconfiguration in 2021 that created a superspeedway.

 

This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (CTS) start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022.

 

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will have the same tire set-up as they previously ran at the track during the 2022 season.

 

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 19th speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 106th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 105 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

He has four prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Atlanta with a best finish of 10th with Cup Series driver Austin Dillon in February 2018. 

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 17th, 18th and 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene starts at the Hampton, Ga., -facility.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Dillon on February 24, 2018. The 16 previous starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, built for high speeds and competitive racing, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.0 and an average finish of 21.3.

 

Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports: Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has two (2015, 2016) starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a 13th-place finish.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 412 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.2.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Pumped to take a purpose-built Chevrolet Silverado RST to the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team is excited to be going back to the newest ‘superspeedway’ on the schedule.

 

"The racing there has been tight across all three series last year and with a year and more data to provide insight, it should be even more exciting this year.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Off The Grid Surplus Apparel

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Brad Means

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 29th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 31st

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Starting Position: 27th

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, the third race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 143: This weekend at Atlanta, Boyd will make his 143rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 90th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Atlanta, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Off the Grid Surplus Apparel as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

Off The Grid is the motor-driven adventure brand, built to inspire more connection through adventure. They find retreat in motorized adventure, whether it is off-road racing in a Jeep, camping in Baja or connecting around campfire.

 

They make functional clothing with this lifestyle always front of mind hoping to inspire people to get away and connect with each other, person to person.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 208 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

 

In his four previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 20th after starting 30th in the 2022 FR8 208 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He holds an average finish of 26.3 since 2019.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Boyd has made 53 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.7.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 89 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.

 

He will Truck Series crew chief debut at AMS on Saturday afternoon. 

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 17th, 18th and 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene starts at the Hampton, Ga., -facility.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Dillon on February 24, 2018. The 16 previous starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, built for high speeds and competitive racing, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.0 and an average finish of 21.3.

 

Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports: Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has two (2015, 2016) starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a 13th-place finish.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 412 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.2.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Atlanta should be a blast again with the relatively new surface. Excited to get out there in our No. 12 Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Chevrolet Silverado RST and contend for a solid finish for everyone.”

 

On Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Returning: “I’m humbled that Off The Grid is back on board this year. They were our primary (sponsor) at Phoenix last season, but they know motorsports enthusiasts are all over our great country, so I’m excited to have them at Atlanta to kick off their season with our team. 

 

“As for their gear, I love their stuff! While our crew shirts look like their Thunderbolt shirt, my go-to are their flannels.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Mason Maggio

 

Primary Partner(s): HMY Yachts

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 22nd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Starting Position: 31st

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome!: Newcomer Mason Maggio joins Young’s Motorsports for the first of a hopeful limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208 Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

 

After a successful 2022 racing season which included multiple wins in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, Maggio made the leap to the Truck Series and made his debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway driving for Reaume Brothers Racing.

 

In all, Maggio, 18, made four starts overall and looks to build on that experience this season beginning with Young’s Motorsports at Atlanta.

 

Sponsor Intel: Maggio will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from HMY Yachts.

 

HMY Yachts represents the finest yachts and superyachts in the industry. HMY is one of the highest-regarded yacht brokerage and luxury charter firms in the world.

 

We have 14 sales locations and over 50 sales professionals to support our growing portfolio of yacht brands and customers. HMY’s extensive network of brokers and support teams, yachting industry experts, clients, and customers have been our recipe for success since 1979.

 

Additional Support: In addition to HMY Yachts, Maggio will carry partnership support from Ace Hardware (Rockhill, S.C.), Ace Hardware, family owned and operated since 2011 in Dallas, Ga., Professional AG Services, Dallas, Ga.-based Fusion Powersports, the largest bighorn power sports dealer in the country, Ranch 4-D (Plattsburg, Mo) and Dry Shine.

 

Mason Maggio Truck Series History: Mason Maggio is beginning his second season of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition on Saturday at Atlanta.

 

In 2022, Maggio competed in four Truck Series races driving for Reaume Brothers Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.

 

He earned a career-best 27th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

 

Mason Maggio Truck Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208 will mark Maggio’s first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

Mason Maggio Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Maggio has made three starts throughout his career, holding an average finishing position of 30.3.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 17th, 18th and 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene starts at the Hampton, Ga., - facility.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Dillon on February 24, 2018. The 16 previous starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, built for high speeds and competitive racing, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.0 and an average finish of 21.3.

 

Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports: Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has two (2015, 2016) starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a 13th-place finish.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 412 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.2.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Maggio as crew chief of the No. 20 HMY Yachts Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will crew chief his 98th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 97 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at Atlanta.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Maggio, like him on Facebook (Mason Maggio Racing), follow him on TikTok (@masonmaggio1), (Twitter (@MasonMaggio1) and Instagram (@masonmaggio1).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Mason Maggio Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Super cool to be able to come back to Atlanta and race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I raced bandoleros and legend cars there for my first couple of years of racing, even winning my first-ever race there.

 

“To be able to come back and race at this level is a dream come true. A big thanks to Young’s Motorsports and all our partners for the opportunity. Ready to have some fun this weekend”

Race Information:

 

The FR8 208 (135 laps | 207.9 miles) is the third of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The field will take the green flag on Sat., March 18, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young's Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Daniel Dye - Atlanta Preview Fr8 208 starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.