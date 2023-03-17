Young’s Motorsports Atlanta Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Mason Maggio
Primary Partner(s): HMY Yachts
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2023 Driver Points Position: N/A
2023 Owner Points Position: 22nd
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Starting Position: 31st
Notes of Interest:
Welcome!: Newcomer Mason Maggio joins Young’s Motorsports for the first of a hopeful limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208 Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.
After a successful 2022 racing season which included multiple wins in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, Maggio made the leap to the Truck Series and made his debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway driving for Reaume Brothers Racing.
In all, Maggio, 18, made four starts overall and looks to build on that experience this season beginning with Young’s Motorsports at Atlanta.
Sponsor Intel: Maggio will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from HMY Yachts.
HMY Yachts represents the finest yachts and superyachts in the industry. HMY is one of the highest-regarded yacht brokerage and luxury charter firms in the world.
We have 14 sales locations and over 50 sales professionals to support our growing portfolio of yacht brands and customers. HMY’s extensive network of brokers and support teams, yachting industry experts, clients, and customers have been our recipe for success since 1979.
Additional Support: In addition to HMY Yachts, Maggio will carry partnership support from Ace Hardware (Rockhill, S.C.), Ace Hardware, family owned and operated since 2011 in Dallas, Ga., Professional AG Services, Dallas, Ga.-based Fusion Powersports, the largest bighorn power sports dealer in the country, Ranch 4-D (Plattsburg, Mo) and Dry Shine.
Mason Maggio Truck Series History: Mason Maggio is beginning his second season of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition on Saturday at Atlanta.
In 2022, Maggio competed in four Truck Series races driving for Reaume Brothers Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.
He earned a career-best 27th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Mason Maggio Truck Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208 will mark Maggio’s first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.
Mason Maggio Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Maggio has made three starts throughout his career, holding an average finishing position of 30.3.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 17th, 18th and 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene starts at the Hampton, Ga., - facility.
The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Dillon on February 24, 2018. The 16 previous starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, built for high speeds and competitive racing, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.0 and an average finish of 21.3.
Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports: Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has two (2015, 2016) starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a 13th-place finish.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 412 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.2.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Maggio as crew chief of the No. 20 HMY Yachts Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
He will crew chief his 98th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 97 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.
This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at Atlanta.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Maggio, like him on Facebook (Mason Maggio Racing), follow him on TikTok (@masonmaggio1), (Twitter (@MasonMaggio1) and Instagram (@masonmaggio1).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Mason Maggio Pre-Race Quote:
On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Super cool to be able to come back to Atlanta and race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I raced bandoleros and legend cars there for my first couple of years of racing, even winning my first-ever race there.
“To be able to come back and race at this level is a dream come true. A big thanks to Young’s Motorsports and all our partners for the opportunity. Ready to have some fun this weekend”