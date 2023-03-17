Daniel Dye - Atlanta Preview

Race Notes:

Chassis History/Info:

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This chassis originally debuted in 2020, and has seen victory lane once before with Zane Smith at Dover Motor Speedway in that same year. Most recently, Jack Wood drove this Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway last August, where he finished 21st.

Sunoco Rookie Battle:

After leading his first ever laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last time out, Daniel Dye was able to make up some ground on his Sunoco Rookie of the Year competitors. Dye currently fills the fourth slot in the rookie battle, only six points behind point leader, Nick Sanchez, and one point behind teammate, Rajah Caruth.

DD Appearances:

Fans attending the FR8 Auctions 208 will have two opportunities to meet Daniel Dye on Saturday, March 18th:

Team Chevy Stage: All three GMS Racing drivers will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone from 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM local time.

NCTS Autograph Session: Daniel will sign autographs with the majority of the NCTS field from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM local time, at the Kids Zone section located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone.

From the Driver's Seat:

You haven't ever competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway before, but since Daytona is still relatively fresh on your mind, do you think you can take what you learned in that race and apply it to this weekend?

"I think what I learned at Daytona is certainly going to help me to some extent at Atlanta. Obviously, with the track in Atlanta being close to half the size of Daytona, the racing is going to be a little bit different, but it should feel similar since they reconfigured that track to more of a superspeedway feel. You're definitely going to have to take that into account, but I'm looking forward to it with our Heise LED Chevrolet Silverado RST. We've had a little bit of a rough start to our season, but I know everyone on the No. 43 team is going to do their best to get us rolling in the right direction starting with this weekend."

Daniel Dye PR