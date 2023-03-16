AdventHealth partners with driver Hailie Deegan to celebrate the women of NASCAR during Women’s History Month

AdventHealth is launching a platform in March during Women’s History Month to celebrate the women working in NASCAR, including women drivers and the business professionals who serve as the backbone of race teams, tracks, agencies and media organizations.

The platform includes a partnership with AdventHealth, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ThorSport Racing driver Hailie Deegan, Women in NASCAR (WIN), and female members of the motorsports media. WIN is an employee resource group that aims to create a supportive community for women and allies in NASCAR offices to foster dialogue and promote professional growth. The organization empowers women at NASCAR by providing opportunities for career development, networking with all levels from the organization, and giving back through charitable events in our local communities.

“This is an incredible opportunity to recognize the women working across our different offices,” said Kara Terwilliger, Chair of Women in NASCAR. “We’re honored to participate in this important initiative and we hope to continue empowering women so that our representation in NASCAR keeps increasing. Women like Annie B. France and Sara Christian created a path for us and we’re here to expand their legacy.”

As part of the partnership, during the March 18 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the deck lid of Deegan’s No. 13 Ford F-150 will feature the names of many of the women working in NASCAR. In addition, the name of Sara Christian, who was the first female driver to compete in NASCAR, will appear above the passenger-side door.

“I’m excited to partner with AdventHealth on this important initiative to honor Women’s History Month,” said Deegan. “It’s an honor to recognize the incredible women who paved the way for female drivers, as well as the female business professionals who are important to the day-to-day operation of our sport.”

“As a longtime sponsor in NASCAR, we know firsthand how important woman are to the success of this industry,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “We are honored to be part of this opportunity to highlight drivers like Sara Christian and Hallie Deegan, as well as the incredible work of Women in NASCAR.”

Sponsorship of Deegan’s No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 during Women’s History Month is just one of the many ways AdventHealth is showcasing their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“At AdventHealth, we live by an inclusive culture and care for everyone who steps inside our facilities as if they were members of our own family,” Gregory added. “I am personally incredibly proud of the relationship we’ve established with Hailie, and am thrilled to cheer her on as she drives for women in NASCAR – both past and present – as well as all our AdventHealth team members across nine states.”

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Atlanta Motor Speedway at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 18, or listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN).

