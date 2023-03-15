Lawless Alan - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Las Vegas Recap: Alan made his way into the top-15 early on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, in the second stage, the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet was involved in an accident, which relegated the team to a 20th-place finish.

Alan on 20th-Place Finish at Las Vegas: “We had a lot of speed in our AUTOParkit Silverado in Las Vegas. We got put into a bad spot that ruined our day with damage; but I learned a lot from that incident. I think the knowledge I gained with the truck and the aero package will be very beneficial at the next intermediate tracks.”

Alan at Atlanta Motor Speedway: In Alan’s lone start at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway, he finished 33rd after getting collected in a wreck while running inside the top-15.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “I feel great going into Atlanta this weekend and I’m looking forward to getting back in the truck, especially after a good run last year. I feel a lot more comfortable in the truck this year as compared to this time last year. I’ve got much more confidence and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

Public Appearances: Alan, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30am - 11:15am at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Kids Zone.

Niece Motorsports PR