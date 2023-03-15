Rev Racing and Sanchez looking for results in Atlanta

After the unfortunate ending to the Victoria’s Voice 200, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sanchez and team are focused on a result that matches their capabilities. The second race of the season ended early due to the damage on the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet that proved to be irreparable. After moving from 2 laps down back into the top 15, a late race tangle ended all hopes of a top 10 finish. Despite the results, the team is extremely hopeful in regards to future outcomes. In just two starts, Sanchez has started on the pole in the season-opener at Daytona and next to Kyle Busch on the front row in Las Vegas. He has also led multiple laps in Daytona and early on in the Vegas race before the night came to an early close.

Crew Chief Danny Stockman and Sanchez garnered everything they could from the last two races and remain focused on results to come at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sanchez is set to take to the track on March 18th, where the race is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM EST. He will be behind the wheel of the No.2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for the third time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

“Atlanta is going to be different,” said Sanchez. “It's a mix of a 1.5 mile track and a Super Speedway, therefore, I will be learning to balance both of those styles of racing. I have never raced at Atlanta, but I am excited to see the grip level change and the track wear from last year's spring race.” Sanchez went on to mention the team, “Danny Stockman and the entire No. 2 team have been putting in the work and continue to keep pushing to find more speed, which I think will show in this 5 week stretch of racing beginning in Atlanta.”

Sanchez reflected on Las Vegas: “As for Vegas, it was a race of trial and error and I built up a pretty good notebook from the experience. I’m excited to take what I learned and apply it to the rest of the races.”

Since this marks Sanchez’s first visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the team is hopeful to get a good qualifying result in place despite no practice session on the NCTS schedule. Qualifying will begin at 3:05 PM EST. The green flag will wave at 2:00PM EST on Saturday (18th) for the start of the Fr8 208. Drivers will race 135 laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway. A distance of 208 miles around the 1.54 mile track. The race will be broadcasted on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Rev Racing PR