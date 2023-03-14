Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Atlanta Preview

Talk about racing as a kid on the quarter-mile track at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I have a lot of history at Atlanta – actually for a few years I spent probably every winter running the Winter Flurry deal and the Thursday Thunder on Thursday nights. Every Wednesday we would get there and practice all night and Thursday come back and race on the little quarter mile. So, lots of history there. I love Atlanta – I think its cool that it’s a totally different race track now. It used to be old, worn out and slick, and now it’s wide open and races like Talladega and Daytona. I’m really excited to get back there and see what happens.”

Does the speed your team had at Daytona increase your optimism for Atlanta?

“I’m really excited about how much speed we had at Daytona and Atlanta races like that now. I think if we can go there and have the same speed that we had at Daytona, then we definitely have a shot to win.”

Coming off a top-10 finish at Las Vega, does that help your confidence?