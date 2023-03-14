GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Stacking Points: Enfinger has started the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season on a roll, finishing inside the top-10 in both races that have been ran so far. Grant has also scored stage points in all four stages that have been completed, vaulting him to sixth in the championship points standings heading into Atlanta Motor Speedway.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 344 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The FR8 Auctions 208 will be just the second race that this chassis has been ran in competition, as it debuted at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October. In that event, Enfinger was a consistent front runner up until debris cut down a tire, resulting in a 14th place finish.

- Previous Atlanta Winner: In 2020, Grant Enfinger came in clutch on an overtime finish on the old pavement at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a thrilling last lap-and-a-half pass that saw the veteran go from third to the lead, Enfinger held on to earn his fourth-career NCTS win. Jeff Hensley was the race-winning Crew Chief paired up with Grant for that race as well, as the two were able to steal the show on that day.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the FR8 Auctions 208 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger on Saturday, March 18th:

Team Chevy Stage: All three GMS Racing drivers will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone from 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM local time.

NCTS Autograph Session : Grant will sign autographs with the majority of the NCTS field from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM local time, at the Kids Zone section located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone.

- From The Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts on returning to Atlanta's newly-renovated reconfiguration for the second time around this weekend?

“Atlanta is a lot different since the reconfiguration. It races more like a superspeedway rather than a conventional mile and a half track. With the banking and newer asphalt we will all have a lot of grip which provides for tight racing. We will have to be aggressive on the track and pit road to position ourselves to be upfront for the end. I’m looking forward to this stretch of 5 races in a row. Our Champion Power Equipment team is preparing well, and I feel like GMS Racing has built us some trucks that we can win with.”