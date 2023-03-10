Tyler Carpenter Returns to Niece Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway; Partners with Precision Vehicle Logistics

Niece Motorsports announced today that renowned dirt-racer Tyler Carpenter will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, making his second series start on dirt; this time at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Carpenter will race the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado with support from Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and Worldwide Express.



“I’m really excited for another opportunity to get back behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” said Carpenter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity from Niece Motorsports, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and Worldwide Express. I learned a lot about these trucks last season and definitely feel like we have something to prove this year.”



Last season, Carpenter earned a seat at Knoxville Raceway via Niece Motorsports’ “Win and You’re in” promotion, after winning the Super Late Model feature at The Gateway Dirt Nationals.



Carpenter got up to speed quickly behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado and moved through the field, before a mechanical failure removed him from contention.



“We are thrilled to have Tyler back behind the wheel this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Tyler learned a lot last season at Knoxville in the truck that I think will help him this year at Bristol. We expect that with his vast dirt experience and what he learned last year in the truck that he will be in contention for a win at Bristol. We’re thankful to everyone at Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and Worldwide Express for the support.”



Last year, Precision Vehicle Logistics accepted the 30th anniversary Supplier of the Year award from General Motors. The Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.



“On behalf of the 1200+ hard-working individuals at Precision Vehicle Logistics, and its family of companies to include AutoVentive, we are very proud to continue the well-deserved celebration of ours and our employee’s accomplishment, in being awarded one of the 30th Annual Supplier of the Year awards from General Motors,” said Jason Wilson, Vice President of Precision Vehicle Logistics. “It is an honor for us to celebrate this accomplishment, in this way, and along with a great organization, and mutual General Motors partner, in Niece Motorsports. We would like to thank General Motors, Niece Motorsports, all their employees, and partners to include Worldwide Express, for this opportunity. We are grateful to have a driver like Tyler to represent our ambition to win, and our brands, as we look forward to him showing these talented asphalt guys a thing or two at Bristol on the dirt.”



Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.



AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm, and Apex Holdings, LLC, a privately held holding company that operates across a breadth of industries and features an expanding portfolio of companies in the automotive logistics and transportation sectors.



The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will visit Bristol Motor Speedway for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. The race will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR