Lawless Alan - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the season debut for Lawless Alan after a qualifying mishap in Daytona two weeks prior. But, Alan looked in form as he qualified 21st and climbed his way into just outside the top-15 early in the event.

Alan and the No. 45 team made big strides through the first stage ultimately finishing 20th before the stage break. Under this caution, Alan would make his way down pit road for four tires and fuel.

Just 17 laps after the green-white checkered flag flew, Alan was turned by another truck which would create significant damage to the rear-end of his AUTOParkit Silverado. Although the damage wasn’t catastrophic, the damage hindered the performance of the truck, causing him to go multiple laps down throughout the remainder of the race.

Ultimately, Alan was able to make it through a caution-free final stage for a 20th-place finish at Las Vegas.

Alan on Friday Night’s Race at Las Vegas: “It’s obviously not how we wanted our day to go. I feel like we had the speed; just got caught up in the mess. I think if we take the feel that we have with this new package and move on, we will be fast at the other 1.5-mile tracks.”

Niece Motorsports PR