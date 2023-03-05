Carson Hocevar - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Coming off a solid start to the year at Daytona, Hocevar was optimistic about the fortune Las Vegas Motor Speedway would hold for him. Fortunately for the Portage, Michigan driver, he was able to capture a seventh-place finish from his 8th-place starting position.

In typical Las Vegas fashion, the race produced calamity at times, but also big strategy calls throughout the event. Hocevar, who pitted under a caution midway through the first stage, was able to capture 8th-place stage points in Stage One.

From there, Hocevar stayed out under the stage break allowing him to take the lead on the ensuing restart, where he was able to capture the Stage Two victory.

After dominating the second stage, Hocevar unfortunately wasn’t able to make it passed 7th as the final stage went caution-free. Through a sequence of green flag pit stops, Hocevar was able to secure a 7th-place finish in Sin City.



Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “It’s good to have that Playoff Point in the bank to carry with us throughout the year; it could play a big role late in the season. We needed clean air to contend with [Kyle Busch]. These Worldwide Express guys worked really hard on bringing this new truck and package to the track and the WWEX Racing blue colors look good up front.”

Niece Motorsports PR