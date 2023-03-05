Ross Chastain - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Heading into Friday’s race, Ross Chastain had nothing to lose. As the driver of the No. 1 NASCAR Cup Series car for Trackhouse Racing, Chastain is able to learn and gain experience at tracks through Truck Series competition. But, after fuel problems in practice and qualifying, Chastain started the race 23rd and was forced to start at the tail of the field due to unapproved adjustments.

Though Chastain began the race in last, he was able to weave his way through the field, benefit from stellar strategy calls, and finish inside the top-ten of Stage One.

Along with teammate Carson Hocevar and others, Chastain stayed out under the stage break to restart the race in third. From here, he would help Hocevar take the lead before he began to fall back. As the stage was coming to a close, a wreck unfolded in front of Chastain, collecting the Florida driver. Fortunately, Chastain only had minor damage, but it was enough to put him multiple laps down after repairing the truck under green flag conditions.

After being trapped multiple laps down, Chastain was able to salvage a 24th-place finish in his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season.

Chastain on His 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Debut: “Knocking the rust off at the racetrack is nice. When it comes to restarts, hitting pit road, and choosing before a restart it all helps on Sundays.”

Niece Motorsports PR