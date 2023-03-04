Chase Purdy Has Strong Run at Las Vegas

Talk about your top-1o run tonight.

“We had a really fast Bama Buggies Chevy tonight. Driver made some errors in Stage One, but we recovered nice. We finished fourth in Stage Two and eighth to end the race – really glad we were able to get some stage points. We were able to come from the back to get them and I’m really proud of everyone at KBM, especially everyone on the No. 4 team. We never gave up, they believed in me, and we were able to drive back up to the front. Looking forward to getting to Atlanta and the upcoming races. We’ve got a really good team and I’m excited. I’m not super pleased with eighth but it’s a step in the right direction.”