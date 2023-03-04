Saturday, Mar 04

Chase Purdy Has Strong Run at Las Vegas

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Mar 04 12
Chase Purdy Has Strong Run at Las Vegas NK Photography Photo
Chase Purdy qualified third and finished eighth in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The top-10 finish was his first for KBM and sixth of his career.
 
 
 
Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 
 
Talk about your top-1o run tonight.
“We had a really fast Bama Buggies Chevy tonight. Driver made some errors in Stage One, but we recovered nice. We finished fourth in Stage Two and eighth to end the race – really glad we were able to get some stage points. We were able to come from the back to get them and I’m really proud of everyone at KBM, especially everyone on the No. 4 team. We never gave up, they believed in me, and we were able to drive back up to the front. Looking forward to getting to Atlanta and the upcoming races. We’ve got a really good team and I’m excited. I’m not super pleased with eighth but it’s a step in the right direction.”
 
 
Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Recap:
 
  • Kyle Busch won Friday night’s Victoria Voice Foundation 200 at his hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the 63rd victory of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Zane Smith finished second, while Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim and Ty Majeski rounded out the top five.
  • There were six cautions for 24 laps and 16 lead changes among eight drivers.
 
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:
 
Purdy leaves the second event on the 2023 schedule 10th in the driver point standings. 

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kyle Busch Dominates Truck Series Race at Las Vegas Up and Down day with 15th-Place Result at LVMS »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.