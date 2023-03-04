RACE RECAP: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

"As we went on I just got too tight in almost every run. Part of that is on me. I wanted to make sure we were okay on restarts because of how crazy it is here. I think we all saw the entertainment value in that. We had some close calls but nevertheless this Kubota Tractor Corporation Ford F-150 is still in one piece and we are able to take it on to the next race. Third place is a good showing but I was wanting a little bit more. We had to finish out Stage 2 for points where a lot of guys like Kyle (Busch) and Zane (Smith) were short pitting. It helps them get the track position so we had a lot more work to do but we need the stage points. It is a long season and some guys don't have to do that. We didn’t have that luxury of short pitting.”