RACE RECAP: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan - No. 13 Pennzoil Screen to Speed Ford F-150

Las Vegas Race Information

Started: 5th

Stage 1: 23rd

Stage 2: 16th

Finished: 32nd

Laps: 59/134

Laps Led: 0

Status: Accident

Driver Points: 31st

Owner Points: 33rd
 

Matt Crafton - No. 88 Slim Jim/Menards Ford F-150

 

Las Vegas Race Information

Started: 11th

Stage 1: 6th

Stage 2: 6th

Finished: 11th

Laps: 134/134

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 4th

Owner Points: 4th
 

“Definitely not the night we wanted. After practice, we had a lot of positives in practice but then didn’t qualify very well. We never really had the speed in the truck that we had earlier in practice for whatever reason. We fought tight all night. We kept working on it and made a lot of wholesale changes but didn’t get where we needed it to go. This is a really weird race night. It basically became a speedway race, running around wide open every lap. As a race car driver, that is not very fun.”

Ty Majeski - No. 98 Curb Records Ford F-150

Las Vegas Race Information

Started: 4th

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 10th

Finished: 5th

Laps: 134/134

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 2nd

Owner Points: 2nd
 

“I wish we could have gotten a caution there. I had a really fast truck. We had a pit road penalty that set us back at the end of Stage 2 and then it went green to the end. We drove from last all the way to fifth. I felt like we could have contended maybe for a win. It didn’t go our way tonight but overall a really fast Curb Records Ford F-150. Hats off to Joe and all the guys. We really took everything that we learned last year and applied it to here and the speed was there. I am excited for the rest of the season with this group. It is going to be a good one.”

Ben Rhodes - No. 99 Kubota Tractor Corporation Ford F-150

Las Vegas Race Information

Started: 9th

Stage 1: 7th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finished: 3rd

Laps: 134/134

Laps Led: 2

Status: Running

Driver Points: 5th

Owner Points: 5th
 

"As we went on I just got too tight in almost every run. Part of that is on me. I wanted to make sure we were okay on restarts because of how crazy it is here. I think we all saw the entertainment value in that. We had some close calls but nevertheless this Kubota Tractor Corporation Ford F-150 is still in one piece and we are able to take it on to the next race. Third place is a good showing but I was wanting a little bit more. We had to finish out Stage 2 for points where a lot of guys like Kyle (Busch) and Zane (Smith) were short pitting. It helps them get the track position so we had a lot more work to do but we need the stage points. It is a long season and some guys don't have to do that. We didn’t have that luxury of short pitting.”

