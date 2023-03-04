RACE RECAP: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
“Definitely not the night we wanted. After practice, we had a lot of positives in practice but then didn’t qualify very well. We never really had the speed in the truck that we had earlier in practice for whatever reason. We fought tight all night. We kept working on it and made a lot of wholesale changes but didn’t get where we needed it to go. This is a really weird race night. It basically became a speedway race, running around wide open every lap. As a race car driver, that is not very fun.”