GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Las Vegas

Post-Race Quote: "A ninth place run wasn’t what we were after tonight, but we showed a lot of promise from our truck and team. Our Champion Power Equipment team was able to rebound significantly from where we were at in qualifying, and it felt like every change Jeff made helped us get faster each run. Unfortunately, we lost a lot of time in the last run of the race due to some mistakes I had on pit road and we weren’t able to capitalize on others’ misfortunes, but all in all I’d say it was a decent night. There’s no quit in this team and on the bright side, we do have a lot to build off of for Atlanta and beyond. Wish we could have given Maury a better finish at his home race, but we’ll take the extra stage points on top of another top 10 finish and move forward.”