Corey Heim Scores Top-Five in Las Vegas

Corey Heim scored the top-finish for Toyota in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway taking the checkered flag in the fourth position. Heim along with his TRICON Garage teammates, Tanner Gray, Dean Thompson and Kaz Grala, all spent time racing within the top-five during the 134-lap race, which marked the first intermediate track of the 2023 season.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, Ben Rhodes*

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Ty Majeski*

13th, TANNER GRAY

14th, STEWART FRIESEN

15th, TYLER ANKRUM

16th, DEAN THOMPSON

17th, KAZ GRALA

22nd, TIMMY HILL

31st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

33rd, BRENNAN POOLE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

How was your race overall tonight?

“Overall, good. It’s a new team with TRICON and I really appreciate everyone over at the shop at TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing, Safelite and everyone that makes this happen. Got some work to do for sure to compete for wins. The 51 (Kyle Busch) was pretty much untouchable tonight. Just can’t stress it enough, awesome job by my guys, they’ve put in a lot of work and hoping to get this Safelite Tundra in victory lane soon.”

What did you feel you need to work on moving forward on intermediate tracks?

“I think just some differences from what I felt last year. There is definitely a lot of potential. Finishing fourth on our first true testament to speed as far as an intermediate race track goes, which is Las Vegas of course. There was some stuff that I felt that I really know we can make some progress on and I have a lot of confidence that we can get there.”

TRD PR