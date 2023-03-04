Just In Time Staffing Partners with ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing announces Just In Time Staffing as an associate partner which will be represented on the No. 99 Ford F-150 of Ben Rhodes starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3.

For more than 20 years, Just In Time Staffing has been a leader in the staffing industry. Their commitment to candidates, communities and customers is the reason for its continued growth and what differentiates them from the competition.

Across its footprint, Just In Time Staffing has 14 offices, in three states and maintains a fleet of 25 vans providing transportation to and from work sites.

Rhodes is coming off a season that scored him with a win at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt event, eight top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes, including 271 laps led.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series visits Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

ThorSport PR