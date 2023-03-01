ThorSport Racing and Curb Records Celebrate a 15-Year Partnership

ThorSport Racing and Curb Records mark a 15-year partnership this season as it becomes the primary partner on Ty Majeski’s No. 98 Ford F-150 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We are proud of our long relationship with ThorSport and excited about the prospect of winning again in Las Vegas. We’ve been fortunate to win in Las Vegas with Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger, and most recently with Christian Eckes. Our goal in 2023 is to win in Las Vegas with Ty Majeski for our fourth Las Vegas victory with ThorSport Racing and Curb Records," said Mike Curb.

The company will continue to utilize the platform to promote its artists throughout the 2023 season as well as brand the Curb Records label. This weekend, country music artist Tim Dugger will be represented on the truck.

“We are very excited to have Curb Records back for the 15th season at ThorSport Racing. Mr. Curb has been a great supporter over the years, and I’m honored to carry the torch of driving the No. 98 this season,” stated Ty Majeski.

The racing action begins at Las Vegas on Friday, March 3 with practice and qualifying, followed by the race at 9:00 p.m. ET FOX Sports 1 (FS1) or listen to the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN).

