Rev Racing and Nick Sanchez ready for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After weather put a damper on Rev Racing’s debut in Daytona, Nick Sanchez and the team are ready to get back to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Sanchez is set to take the track Friday, March 3rd at 9:00pm EST where he will pilot the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for the second time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

Sanchez’s rookie start in the NCTS quickly became one for the history books when he was able to secure the Pole with a 49.478 lap, becoming only the 6th driver ever to secure the pole in their debut.

Sanchez not only secured the pole but finished in the 5th and 4th position in the first two stages, respectively, until a late race pit for minor adjustments and the final caution due to weather ultimately ended the team's night. Sanchez finished 26th.

“Daytona went pretty smooth,” said Nick Sanchez. “Results didn’t show it for reasons out of our control but most importantly my team and I had a plan and stuck to it. Obviously, I’m still learning how they operate, so I’m constantly conforming to that but for our first race together it went extremely well. In my head, my season starts in Vegas. There’s been a lot of preparation from my team and I and we have high expectations for Friday's race.”

This will be Sanchez’s second time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he competed last year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in October. During that race, Sanchez started 20th and finished 12th. Sanchez is ready to continue his momentum from Daytona and his experience at the track last year.

“Our results in Daytona certainly didn’t demonstrate where we were capable of finishing,” said Danny Stockman, Crew Chief of the No. 2. “Despite Nick’s rookie status in the series, we are increasingly impressed with Nick’s commitment and passion for honing his craft. We are looking forward to Vegas and feel very confident that we will yield good results.”

Sanchez will take to the track Friday on the 1.5 mile track where the race will last 124 laps and over 200 miles. Qualifying will take place at 2:05 PM, local. The race will broadcast live on FS1, the Fox Sports App, and receive coverage on MRN and SiriusXM.

Rev Racing PR