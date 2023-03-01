Lawless Alan - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Alan on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas: “I’m looking forward to getting to Las Vegas for the second time,” said Alan. “Last year, we got damaged early, which heavily affected our race. I’m looking forward to running all the laps this year, and I’m optimistic about where we’ll end up.”

Alan at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: In his lone start at Las Vegas, Alan started 26th and finished 19th.

On the Truck: “Now that I know more of what I’m looking for in the track and what to expect, I can go into the race and know what to do right away. Practice will be able to help me a lot more this year, as I’ve been to Vegas in one of these Trucks before.”

Public Appearances: Alan, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Friday from 3:30pm - 4:15pm at the Neon Garage in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway infield.

Niece Motorsports PR