Kyle Busch- No. 51 Zariz Transport Silverado Craftsman Trucks Las Vegas Preview

- KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch makes his first start of the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season behind the wheel of the No. 51 Chevrolet Friday night in Las Vegas. Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, begins the first year of a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on Busch’s Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In addition to Friday night’s race at Las Vegas, Busch’s five-race Truck Series schedule in 2023 will include: Circuit of the Americas on March 25, Martinsville Speedway on April 14, Kansas Speedway on May 6 and Pocono Raceway on July 22.
- ‘Rowdy’ is the winningest driver in Craftsman Truck series history with 62 career wins. He heads into 2023 with an active streak of winning at least one race in each of the last 10 Truck Series seasons (2013-2022), which is the longest streak in series history. The Las Vegas native has won 37.6% (62/165) of the Truck Series races he has entered in his career and has finished first or second in 56.7% (93/165). In addition to his Truck Series leading 62 wins, he also ranks first all-time among Truck Series drivers in driver rating (123.7), average finish (6.5) and is second in laps led (7,636). Over his last 26 Truck Series starts, Busch has an average finish of 3.2 while recording 14 wins and seven runner-up finishes.
- At Las Vegas, Busch has three wins (2018 – 2020), 320 laps led, five top-five and six top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 2.7 across six Truck Series starts. He has finished runner-up to a KBM teammate in each of his last two starts, John Hunter Nemechek in the spring of 2021 and Chandler Smith last spring. With Busch’s three consecutive victories from 2018 to 2020 and Nemechek and Smith’s victories, a KBM driver has won the last five spring races at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.
- With his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend after a year-hiatus, Busch will be pulling triple duty for the first time since 2020. In August of 2010, he made history when he won the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway, becoming the only driver to sweep all three of NASCAR’s top three series at one track on the same weekend. He then repeated the feat in August of 2017.
- Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie is calling the shots for the No. 51 team this year in his first season at KBM after spending the last 14 seasons atop the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series. In the Cup Series, his drivers produced six wins, nine poles, 57 top-five and 131 top-10 finishes across 528 starts. In 2012, he guided Clint Bowyer to three victories and a runner-up finish in the Cup Series championship standings. In 2017, he guided Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to two wins and a berth in the playoffs. The Florida native has also recorded 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has one win across seven starts as a crew chief in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This will be his first race atop the pit box for a Truck Series race at the Las Vegas. Pattie’s drivers posted two top-five and four top-10 finishes across 19 Cup Series starts at the Nevada Track. Pattie was the crew chief when Busch led 33 laps and finished second at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of 2003 in his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Overall, across seven starts that season, Busch collected two top-five and three top-10 finishes.
- Billy Ballew Motorsports will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 51 Friday at Las Vegas. You can find the lowest prices on used Cars, Trucks and SUV’s at www.BillyBallewMotorsports.com. Busch claimed his first career Truck Series victory driving the No. 51 Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of 2005 and coined the nickname “Rowdy” as a tribute to Rowdy Burns in the film Days of Thunder while driving under the Billy Ballew Motorsports banner from 2005 to 2009. The last time that Busch won in the Truck Series driving a Chevrolet was with Ballew at Phoenix Raceway in November of 2007.