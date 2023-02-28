Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Despite not having the result you wanted, how did everything go at Daytona in your first race with KBM?
“I was really pleased with the speed we had in our Bama Buggies Chevy and how well it handled. I think that in Stage Two we were up their mixing it up and really were able to show the speed we had in our truck. Really happy with how things went at Daytona and expecting to come to Las Vegas with the same speed and unload with a truck that handles well just like we did at Daytona.”
Do you enjoy racing at Las Vegas?
“I like Las Vegas, I like when you go somewhere that you can run multiple lanes and your not just stuck running one lane. It’s a very racy track and the restarts are crazy. It’s just a really fun place to race at, especially at night under the lights and I look forward to getting out there and seeing what we can do with our Bama Buggies No. 4 Chevy.
Talk about the opportunity to have Kyle as your teammate this weekend.
“Obviously he’s coming off a big win in the Cup Series, so I’m excited to work with him as a teammate in the Truck Series and hear what he has to say about the handling of his truck compared to what I’m feeling. I think it’s a really big opportunity for me to maybe learn some things that I need to do to be better since we’ll be unloading with trucks that are setup very similar.”