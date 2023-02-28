GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

- About Solar-Fit: Since 1975, Solar-Fit has been Florida’s first choice for solar energy. Serving customers in seven counties (Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau, and Duval), Solar-Fit solar systems help heat pools, power appliances, and generate the most energy for homes and businesses in our community. Solar-Fit is a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. We are ranked one of America’s Top Solar Contractors by Solar Power World. For more information, visit www.solar-fit.com.
- About Halifax Health: Halifax District Hospital opened its doors to the community on January 3, 1928. Founded by the state legislature, the hospital began operations with 125 licensed beds. During World War II, the hospital became a convalescent facility. In 1947, it was remodeled and returned to the community as an acute care general hospital. In 1985, the hospital was designated as the area’s only Level II Trauma Center and changed its name to Halifax Medical Center. In 2007 Halifax Health – Medical Center of Port Orange opened to provide access to residents on the south side of Volusia County. The France Tower was competed in 2009, at which time, many additional services were added, and the Halifax Health Medical Center of Deltona opened in 2020 to round out the three hospital system of care.
Today, Halifax Health is rated one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ in the United States by IBM Watson Health™, Halifax Health serves Volusia and Flagler counties, providing a continuum of healthcare services through a network of organizations including a tertiary hospital, two community hospitals, an urgent care, psychiatric services, a cancer treatment center with five outreach locations, the area’s largest hospice, a center for inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, primary care walk-in clinics, a clinic specializing in women’s health, a pediatric care community clinic, three children’s medical practices, a home healthcare agency, and an exclusive provider organization. Halifax Health offers the area’s only Level II Trauma Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Center for Transplant Services, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services, complete Neurosurgical Services, OB Emergency Department and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for babies born earlier than 28 weeks.
- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will debut a brand new chassis at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, competing with GMS Racing chassis no. 343.
- DD Appearances: Fans attending the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on Friday, March 3rd:
- NCTS Autograph Session: Daniel will be attending an autograph session with the majority of the NCTS drivers from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time, in the Neon Garage, in the infield of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- From the Driver's Seat: Last year in ARCA, you seemed to shine on the intermediate tracks. With Las Vegas being the site of your first intermediate race with a truck, how much of your knowledge from last year can you take with you into consideration for Friday night?
"I'm really looking forward to racing in Las Vegas this weekend. After running in a few intermediate track races last season with the ARCA car at Kansas, Charlotte, Michigan, and a few other places, I feel prepared and hope to use some of that experience on Friday night. I've heard that the two different types of vehicles definitely handle differently on these types of tracks, but I know that my No. 43 GMS Racing team will bring me a fast Silverado to compete with, and that's all I can ask for. Having the opportunity to learn from both of my teammates who have raced here in the past will be key to me taking on the track, so I'll be sure to bounce off of them and learn as much as I can."