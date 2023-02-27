Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedco Ford Team Las Vegas 200 Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: “The energy around the shop after Daytona has been great. It is not just the truck team, but everyone at Front Row Motorsports has felt the success of another Daytona victory. “Now we look ahead to Las Vegas. We’ve been working hard to get this truck ready for Friday night. Zane, myself, and this crew really want this one after last year. We want to execute and give Zane the opportunity to be aggressive. We do not want to have any mistakes. “Our expectation every race is to win. We have a great driver and crew. We know how to get it done. Daytona was the start we wanted and now we have to keep it going.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “It’s a long season, but we’re off to a great start. Just like last season, it feels good. The team worked hard during the offseason and it was rewarded at Daytona. “But Vegas, we have some unfinished business there. It was frustrating leaving there with a penalty last year. Everyone on the team wants to get this win. We were fast last year and I hope we can make up for last year."