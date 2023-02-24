Kaz Grala Set To Join TRICON Stable At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

TRICON Garage (TRICON) is excited to unveil that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) full-timer Kaz Grala will join its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series stable as the series invades Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Grala is the second NXS regular to join the TRICON driver roster in as many days as the team announced John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 17 at LVMS.

Grala, who regularly pilots the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra in the NXS, will take over the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, carrying sponsorship from Ruedebusch Development and Construction.

The Boston, Massachusetts native has one Truck Series victory in his career. In 2017, Grala became the youngest driver to win a race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway en route to a seventh-place points finish in his lone full-time campaign in the series.

The Truck Series will take the green flag Friday, March 3, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200. Coverage is set to air at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TRICON PR