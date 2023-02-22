All Pro Audio Visual Partners With Thorsport Racing

ThorSport Racing announces All Pro Audio Visual (APAV) is the Official Audio Visual Company of ThorSport and will be represented on the No. 99 Ford F-150 of Ben Rhodes for the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

“All Pro Audio Visual is excited about our partnership with ThorSport Racing! We look forward to the 2023 racing season, and bringing creative, innovative technology to ThorSport Events!” said Allen Childs, President of APAV.

Rhodes is coming off a season that scored him with a win at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt event, eight top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes, including 271 laps led.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series visits Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

ThorSport PR