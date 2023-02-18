Carson Hocevar – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Entering his third full-time season, Carson Hocevar has one thing on his mind, winning — five wins to be exact. The Portage, MI driver began the weekend with a 17th-place finish in practice and 9th-place starting position. Ultimately, Hocevar was able to score a 12th-place finish Friday night at The World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway.

As the green flag waved, Hocevar was able to work his way into the top-ten to score stage points with a 7th-place finish at the conclusion of Stage One.

Through the second stage, drama started to pick up as the race saw its first red flag after an incident in the lead pack. Fortunately for Hocevar, his truck was unscathed. Hocevar was able to keep the trend of stage points alive with a ninth-place finish in the second stage; securing two valuable championship points.

As the final stage began, the urgency of the drivers skyrocketed as rain became a bigger threat in the area. Hocevar was able to weave through the incidents on track to hold onto his 12th-place running position. But, after an attempt to resume the race from a rain delay failed, Hocevar escaped Daytona without a scratch on the car in 12th.

Niece Motorsports PR