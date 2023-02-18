GMS Racing NCTS Recap: Daytona

Post-Race Quote: “Overall, I feel like we had a good Champion Power Equipment Chevy today and yesterday. I was very disappointed in qualifying, but the honestly, the truck did everything I asked it to the whole time in practice yesterday and in the race today. I feel like we handled better than most, and Jeff made some good calls. We were in the right lane when the big one happened on the backstretch, and my spotter Tyler Monn helped me get through the second big one in turn 3.

We had a fast truck, but never were able to lead a lane. I would get some good runs on guys and be able to push them but wouldn’t have anywhere to go. I think overall though, it was a good performance. We wanted to win, but I think NASCAR made the right call to end the race because the rain really settled in. Not exactly the result we had hoped for, but all in all a good way to start off the year.”