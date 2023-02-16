Daniel Dye - Daytona Preview

Track: Daytona Intl. Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Date: Friday, February 17

Race: 7:30 PM ET

Length: 100 Laps - 250 Miles

Coverage: FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, FOX Sports App

Race Notes:

- Season Outlook: After spending a year and a half driving for GMS Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, Daniel Dye was promoted to drive in his first full-time season with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Carrying over his signature No. 43, which he has carried for the majority of his career, Dye looks to impress in his freshman campaign as he vies for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Joining Daniel on the No. 43 team as his crew chief will be Travis Sharpe, who has plenty of experience working in several different series from the late model ranks all the way up to the NASCAR Cup Series. The two were paired together in a one-off ARCA Menards Series West event last June at Portland International Raceway, and hit on some chemistry right off the bat, winning the pole together in their first outing.

Dye's No. 43 Chevrolet will feature a wide varieties of primary partners which will be showcased throughout the season, and fans across the country will be excited to see the return of the iconic Petty blue colors adorning his truck on a weekly basis.

- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 127 in the season opener at Daytona. This Chevrolet has a proven track record on the super speedway tracks, earning three top-fives and four top-10 finishes in 10 races. Specifically at Daytona, it has a second place finish on its rep sheet, scored by Justin Haley in 2018. Most recently, Jack Wood drove this truck to a 19th place finish at Talladega Superspeedway last fall.

- Hometown Hero: Born and raised in the heart of Daytona Beach, Florida, Daniel Dye will have the chance to race in front of his hometown crowd on Friday night. As a kid growing up in the area, Daniel began his racing career just a few miles away at New Smyrna Speedway, so it's only fitting that he makes the next step up racing at Daytona International Speedway. Keeping with the hometown feel, DD's No. 43 Chevrolet will feature numerous local partners highlighted from the area, including Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza, Main Street Tattoo, and Arrow Wrecker Services.

- NCTS Debut Race: Welcome aboard, rookie! Not only will Daniel be racing at his home track, but he will also make his very first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start on Friday. Running alongside his teammates in Grant Enfinger and Rajah Caruth, Dye hopes to work together and have a solid plan in place to contend throughout the evening.