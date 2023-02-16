Josh Reaume Joins AM Racing for Daytona Truck Series Season Opener

AM Racing confirmed today that veteran NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series driver and fellow team owner Josh Reaume will drive the team’s No. 22 Ford F-150 in Friday night’s 2023 season-opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



A veteran of the Truck Series scene with 64-career starts, Reaume will drop the green flag on a busy weekend of racing for the Statesville, N.C.-based team who will also compete in Saturday afternoon’s ARCA season-opener with Christian Rose and follow later with their Xfinity Series debut with Brett Moffitt in the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.



“The stars aligned for Josh to pilot our truck at Daytona,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski. “We were preparing to go to the race with another AM Racing driver and because of circumstances, we opted to move the race to another event this season.



“Everyone knows the hardship that Josh and his team have experienced over the past several weeks and as a family-oriented team, we stepped in and asked Josh to race the truck in hopes it will strengthen our relationship both on and off the track this season with his team also competing under the Ford Performance umbrella.



“We believe with the foundation that we have laid when it comes to our superspeedway program, Josh will be competitive and have an opportunity to challenge not only for a top-10 finish but hopefully a win. We are proud for him to represent our brand and partners.”



Reaume has been appreciative of the AM Racing team led by crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London who will guide the No. 22 Ford F-150 as crew chief on Friday night.



Daytona is the home of Reaume’s career-best finish in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. In the 2019 NextEra Energy 250, he finished sixth after starting 32nd.



“Certainly there have been a lot of emotions over the past couple of weeks but once I climb aboard the No. 22 Motorsports Safety Group | JAG Metals Ford F-150 on Friday night, all of that will subside for a few hours and I have the opportunity to compete for a team who has showcased over the years that they have a strong superspeedway program.



“Hopefully, all the dots will connect where I’ll be able to work with our other Ford Performance trucks, including my Reaume Brothers Racing drivers Mason Massey and Jason White and we can all contend for strong finishes to get our year off with some success.”



In addition to Motorsports Safety Group and JAG Metals, Colonial Countertops, Dozier Miller Law Group, Levrack, QCollar, RESource Material Handling and Vyper will all serve as associate marketing partners for the first of 23 races this season.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



The NextEra Energy 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 16 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 17 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



AM Racing PR