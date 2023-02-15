Jack Wood - No. 51 Eberlestock Silverado Craftsman Trucks Daytona Preview

How has the transition to KBM been?
“The transition has been good. Having a veteran crew chief like Brian (Pattie), and then having a great mentor like Kyle has been incredible. There is such a wealth of knowledge in this building and I think that is really going to help me in my career and growing as a driver in this sport. Really excited to work with these guys, seems like a great group and we have a lot to prove.”
What is your outlook heading into Friday night?
“I’m still pretty new to speedway racing, so my goal for that race is to survive as long as I can and if we can get ourselves in a good spot with five or 10 laps to go then me and Brian can start working on a strategy to get closer to the front. The first thing for me is to learn and get comfortable with the guys around me, build trust with other drivers and teammates or whatever it may be and then kind of make that push to the checkered flag at the end.”
Do you enjoy speedway racing?
“I do, I don’t – I think there is definitely a skill to it. I think a lot of people says it’s a luck thing but I think there is definitely a skill involved in speedway racing. It’s pretty much a big chess match on the race track at 200 mph. I do enjoy and think the more that I start to do it, I’ll like it more, but right now its just like everything else, it’s all new to me and just learning every time I get to the track.”