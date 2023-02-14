Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Daytona Preview

How is your comfort level heading into Daytona with a new team?
“I feel pretty comfortable, obviously I’ve done a few speedway races over the course of my career so I kind of know what to expect. Really, its kind of like any other speedway race, you kind of enter into it thinking about survival and being in the right place at the right time. It you can keep the nose on it, by the end of the race you’ll have a shot.”
You ran up front and led laps in the fall at Talladega. Does that give you confidence heading into Friday night?
“Definitely, any time you go some where and can run up front and lead laps it gives you a lot of confidence going into similar type places. So, I don’t see why we can’t do the same thing this year.”
Do you enjoy superspeedway racing?
“Yes and no. I think when you have a good day and keep yourself out of trouble then yes, it’s pretty fun to speedway race. If you get collected in the big one, or something dumb happen and its not even your fault and it’s just a product of what’s around you then it’s not really fun to speedway race.”