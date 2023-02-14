Lawless Alan – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Lawless Alan on Friday’s race at Daytona: “I have no idea what to expect in the race; it’s a superspeedway so it’s all up in the air. A lot of it is out of my control, but I’m excited for it. It’s the start of the season and it’s what I love to do, so I’m ready to get after it. I know our team is working hard to bring the best possible AUTODockit Chevrolet to the track to get the season started off strong.”

Alan at Daytona International Speedway: Alan raced at the oval configuration of Daytona for the first time in 2022. He qualified inside the top-10 for the event, but ultimately finished in 25th after getting caught in the “Big One.”

On the Truck: “I feel really good about the changes we’ve made with my team and what we’ve done with the trucks. I think we’ll be really competitive and really strong this season.”

Alan on heading into his sophomore season: “I feel really good going into my second full-time season with AUTODockit and Niece Motorsports. I think my confidence from last year to now is a night and day difference. I think it will really show at Daytona just in the confidence of racing in the draft.”

Niece Motorsports PR