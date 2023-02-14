Road Ranger Returns as The Primary Partner of Ty Majeski’s No. 98 Ford F-150

Road Ranger has renewed its partnership with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner for multiple NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races this season, with Ty Majeski driving the No. 98 Road Ranger Ford F-150.

After an exciting 2022 season, Road Ranger has made it clear that Majeski is their guy. Transitioning to the No. 98 Ford F-150, Road Ranger follows him as his career continues to develop in his second full-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

"Entering our second year as Ty Majeski’s primary sponsor, we have a huge checklist of projects to tackle. As our partnership with ThorSport continues to grow, so does the Ranger Racing brand. While we continue to develop and nurture our brand, we are finding more and more ways to utilize our partnership with Ty to give back to the local communities we operate in, provide face-to-face fan interactions, and grow relationships with other NASCAR partners,” says Ryan Arnold, Vice President of Marketing for Road Ranger.

Ranger Racing was born out of a desire to join a community that was unlike any other. As Ranger Racing grew, it was clear that the partnership with ThorSport, was, without doubt, the place to call home. Partnering with Majeski in the 2022 season, making him a full-time driver at ThorSport Racing led to a tremendously successful year. Throughout the 2023 season, Road Ranger plans to place an emphasis on their partnership with Majeski, double their fan activations, increase the number of giveaways (through their loyalty app, Ranger Rewards), host meet-and-greets, and build a partnership that is truly unrivaled.

Road Ranger today stands as the fourth largest travel center chain in the United States, with plans to operate over 50 locations in eight different states by the end of 2023. Road Ranger proudly serves professional drivers, motorists, and travelers throughout the Midwest corridor of the United States. Locations can be conveniently found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, and Texas. As the plan for growth continues, they will soon expand to neighboring states.

“Kicking off our partnership with Road Ranger in 2022 was a huge success. We won our first race together and raced for a Championship in Phoenix. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our relationship into 2023 and beyond. We have our goals set high on and off the track this season and we are ready to get to work at Daytona,” said Majeski

"Like Road Ranger, Ty has a remarkably interesting story. He is a hardworking individual who cares about small things. When we visited ThorSport Racing, Ty was there working on his truck - engineering, designing, and perfecting. At Road Ranger, we have the same mindset. Every little detail matters. From convenience to customer service, we believe success is built on perfecting the small things,” says Ryan Arnold, Vice President of Marketing for Road Ranger.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener from Daytona International Speedway is on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

ThorSport PR