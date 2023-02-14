Carson Hocevar - NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Carson Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Daytona: “We were pretty fast last year, but we opted to ride in the back most of the race. We were fast at Talladega and led laps. The plan is to not ride. We want to win both stages, and just be up front, and hopefully not get crashed. That’s the expectation but, if we crash, I’d rather crash up front. I feel that we’re going to be the truck to beat when we go to Las Vegas and throughout the rest of the year.”



Hocevar at Daytona International Speedway: In two starts at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway, Hocevar has finished inside the top-10 in both appearances, including a top-five finish in 2021.



On the Truck: “With the support of WWEX Racing, Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers, along with Chevrolet support, we have the most resources we’ve ever had and have really high expectations this season.”



Hocevar on heading into his third season: “I feel really good. We now know what we were missing and that should be everything. We have really good pit crews, trucks, builds and notes going into the season. My number is about five; I think it’s going to take about five wins to win the NASCAR Truck Series championship; so that’s our goal.”

Niece Motorsports PR