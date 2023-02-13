Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 to Run Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Colors at Daytona

Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Ford F-150 welcomes family-owned and operated Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop was the highest bidder on the ThorSport Racing prize package through The Run For A Million, Raise A Million live auction benefiting Reining Horse Foundation.

In 1976, John W. Clark established Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, Inc., with one convenience store in his hometown of Westwood, Kentucky. In the 90’s Clark’s three sons, Rick, Rodney, and Brent acquired the convenience store chain that expanded to 18 locations in the Tri-State Area - Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia – as well as in Florida.

Fast forward to 2019, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop now operates 67 convenience stores with the home office in Ashland, Kentucky. The company takes great pride in supporting the stores’ surrounding communities by providing jobs for more than 700 people in four states.

“Brent and I look forward to seeing the No. 99 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Ford truck on the track at Daytona with fellow Kentuckian, Ben Rhodes, behind the wheel,” said Rick Clark, owner of Clark’s Pump-N-Shop.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener from Daytona International Speedway is on Friday, February 17th at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

ThorSport PR