Rev Racing and Sanchez poised for Truck Series debut

Rev Racing is set to make their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) debut, with driver Nick Sanchez, during the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 17th in the Nextera Energy 250. Sanchez will pilot the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet in what will be his 5th time competing in Daytona.

The team announced, during the 2022 Championship Weekend, their plans to move into the National Series with its technical alliance partner Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), as well as naming Danny Stockman as the crew chief for Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 team for the 2023 NCTS last November.

Stockman and the former No. 18 crew will lead Sanchez in his rookie Truck Series debut. The No. 2 team will draw from technical and personnel resources from Rev Racing, Chevrolet and KBM, to allow Sanchez the best possible chance to compete at the highest level and win.

“I am more than ready for this next move in my career,” said Sanchez. “I feel extremely confident in my crew and the package we are bringing to Daytona. A lot of effort has gone into the off season and we are eager to get back to the track. I am grateful for the support from both Chevrolet and Gainbridge and look forward to bringing some great results in Daytona and throughout the remainder of the season.”

Sanchez, who won the ARCA Menards Series Driver Championship in 2022, is looking to capitalize on the momentum he has built as he advances into the National Series in his rookie season with Rev Racing and owner Max Siegel.

“We have never been more prepared for this next stage of advancement,” said Max Siegel, Rev Racing owner. “We know Rev Racing and Nick are positioned for competitive excellence. With the support of our partners, we anticipate a year of both growth and monumental success.”

Sanchez will compete on the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway in the Nextera Energy 250 on Friday, February 17th at 7:30 PM ET. Qualifying will take place at 3:00 PM earlier that afternoon. The race will be broadcast live on ​​FS1 and the Fox Sports App, as well as coverage on MRN and SiriusXM.

