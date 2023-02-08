TRICON Announces 2023 Driver and Crew Chief Pairings

TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to unveil its driver and crew chief pairings as the team embarks on its maiden season as the flagship development program of Toyota Racing Development.



Coming off a two-win campaign atop the box in a part-time capacity in 2022, Seth Smith has been tabbed to lead the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. His driver lineup will feature an array of talent including Jason White, William Sawalich and others to be announced.



ARCA Menards Series West winning shot-caller Derek Smith will make the transition to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) in 2023, leading the No. 5 team and second-year pilot Dean Thompson.



2018 Truck Series championship crew chief and 15-time series winner Scott Zipadelli has joined TRICON to pair with reigning NCTS Rookie of the Year Corey Heim in his first full-time campaign.



After spending the 2022 season as crew chief of the No. 42 Petty GMS effort, veteran Cup Series engineer Jerame Donley will make his NCTS debut as crew chief of the No. 15 team alongside fourth-year driver Tanner Gray.



With over 200 NASCAR-sanctioned races under his belt, Crew Chief Billy Wilburn returns to the NCTS by way of JR Motorsports to guide the No. 17 team and Rookie of the Year candidate Taylor Gray in his first season of full-time competition.



In addition, three-time Cup Series-winning crew chief Matt Puccia will join the organization as Competition Director, overseeing the TRICON Truck Series program.



TriCon Garage PR