Matt Crafton And Menards Mark A Historic 20-Year Partnership

Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, and Menards will commemorate a 20-year partnership on Friday, February 17 at Daytona marking the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP.

Menards, a Midwest home-improvement store chain that has a long history in racing that includes four championships with ThorSport: one in the ARCA Menards Series with driver Frank Kimmel in the ThorSport Racing No. 44 (2013), and three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver's championships with Crafton (2013, 2014 and 2019).

“We’ve had an outstanding partnership with ThorSport through the years,” commented Menards President John Menard. “The success we’ve had both off and on the track with Matt Crafton and ThorSport has proven to be legendary. To be able to have NASCAR’s longest-running partnership with a driver and team says it all!”

Crafton has scored all 15 of his career Truck Series wins and three championships piloting the iconic Menards yellow color. The Tulare, California native, who owns the series’ record for consecutive starts, 521, going into the 2023 season, will drive the No. 88 Menards Ford F-150 for what will be his 24th overall year with ThorSport Racing.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would still get to be doing what I love so many years after my career started,” expressed Crafton. “I especially could not have imagined being lucky enough to have a sponsor stand by my side through all of it. Between ThorSport and Menards I have truly found a family that I am so grateful to have been a part of. Looking forward to a strong season together.”

In addition, ThorSport Racing and Menards will mark their 22nd consecutive year together continuing their long-standing partnership when the green flag drops at Daytona International Speedway.

Joining Menards on the No. 88 will be vendor partners Ideal Door, Mold-Armor, Jack Links, Chi-Chi’s, Black Label Bacon, Great Lakes Flooring, Generac, Flex Seal, Paslode, Slim Jim, Planters, and Denali Aire.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener from Daytona International Speedway is on Friday, February 17th at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

Thorsport PR