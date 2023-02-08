Kris Wright Returns to Young’s Motorsports

In anticipation of the NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Kris Wright and Young’s Motorsports have announced a partnership for the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) season.



The 28-year-old will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2023. Wright returns for a second season at Young’s Motorsports. He made 16 starts with the organization during the 2021 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.



“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Kris (Wright) back to the team for the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season,” Tyler Young, team principal at Young’s Motorsports, said. “His contagious energy and positive attitude have certainly been missed.



“Without a doubt, the additional experience he has gained on the track over the past two seasons will certainly be an asset to our program as we look toward a competitive season. With hard work and perseverance, I know this can be a stellar season for Kris representing our flagship number and team in the Truck Series. Daytona is right around the corner!”



Wright enters his fourth season in NASCAR's three top-tier series. He made his NASCAR debut on August 16, 2020, at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He has collected 34 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and 16 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).



In 2022, the Pittsburgh, Pa., -native competed in 17 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and nine NASCAR Xfinity Series events.



“I am really excited to get back in the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series,” Wright said. “Young’s Motorsports has supported me throughout my NASCAR career. I am excited to have their support once again, under the Young’s Motorsports banner. Let’s get the 2023 season underway.”



F.N.B. Corporation will be returning to NASCAR with Wright for its fourth consecutive season and will be partnering with him throughout the season. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., F.N.B. Corporation will be the primary partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST piloted by Wright for Young’s Motorsports at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 17.



Wright has two starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Fla. He posted a career-best 12th place finish at the Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports. The result produced a career-best finish in the series for Wright. In three combined NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on restrictor plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway), Wright has an average finish of 22.3.



The NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



Young's Motorsports PR