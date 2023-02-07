BRUNT Workwear Returns for Third NASCAR Season with Mason Massey

Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) and Mason Massey announced today that BRUNT Workwear will be the primary sponsor on the No. 33 Ford F-150 for four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) events this season including the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., during Daytona 500 race weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Last week, RBR announced that the team would exclusively field Ford F-150, in an effort to strengthen its relationship with Ford Performance. In addition, they announced that they had signed Georgia native and former Super Late Model standout to a multi-year agreement to drive the No. 33 Ford F-150 full-time in the NCTS.

BRUNT Workwear builds the tools you wear at a price you can afford. By selling directly to the consumer online they offer a premium work boot for a much lower price. To learn more about the company and its products visit www.BRUNTWorkwear.com.

“We’re so amped up to not only continue but expand our program with Mason (Massey), ” said BRUNT Workwear Founder & CEO, Eric Girouard. “Our company’s story and Mason’s story are very similar. We are building brick-by-brick and growing together. This season, we’re looking forward to expanding our partnership for the third season in a row. Our group is excited for the opportunity Mason has to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing and believe that our brand lines up perfectly with not only Mason’s brand, but also with what Reaume Brothers Racing is building and hard-working, fast pickup trucks.”

In addition to the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 17, 2023, BRUNT Workwear will also be the primary sponsor of the No. 33 Ford F-150 at the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23, 2023 and the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

“The team at BRUNT Workwear, led by Eric (Girouard) has become family to me,” said Mason Massey. “It’s been incredible to watch first hand the hard work pay off as the company grows. I’m thankful as they have grown, they have allowed me to grow with them. The opportunity that Reaume Brothers Racing and Ford Performance have given me wouldn’t be possible without great partners like BRUNT Workwear. The best part is, the products they sell are as good as advertised. It’s easy to represent a brand when you believe in the products and the people the way I do.”

Reaume Brothers Racing is entering its sixth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series fielding the No. 33 and No. 34 Ford F-150’s entries. RBR is committed to building value by providing and creating a culture of competitiveness, performance, teamwork and family all while harnessing the power of its platform to inspire positive change in its community.

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway located in Daytona Beach, Fla on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. live on FS1 and MRN.

RBR PR