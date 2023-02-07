Niece Motorsports to Race No. 41 Full-Time with WWEX Racing, Kicking Off With Sports Legend Travis Pastrana

Action sports legend Travis Pastrana will make his return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time in three years, piloting the Niece Motorsports No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet in the 2023 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 17.



Pastrana’s No. 41 Chevrolet will also race with support from Black Rifle Coffee Company, Dixxon and Wienerschnitzel.



“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al [Niece], Cody [Efaw] and the Niece Motorsports crew quite a bit since the team was formed,” said Pastrana. “I was looking to be part of as much racing as possible during Daytona Speedweeks this year and couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to drive their 41 truck with support from WWEX Racing in my first Daytona start in the Truck Series.



Cody was my car chief when I raced Daytona for my first time in the Xfinity Series. We qualified third and finished 10th, despite being backward across the grass when I crossed the line! We have an amazing team with amazing sponsors like Worldwide Express/WWEX Racing, Black Rifle, Dixxon and Wienerschnitzel. As always, we are approaching the race with optimism that we have the package to put in a great result, while having the most fun of anyone at the track!”



His last start with Niece Motorsports came in 2020 when he drove the No. 40 truck at both Kansas and Las Vegas, marking his first two-start Truck season.



“In our second year with Niece Motorsports and competing in the Truck Series, we’re proud to have Travis kick off the season sporting WWEX Racing and Worldwide Express colors,” said Mike Grayson, executive vice president of the WWEX group of brands. “Travis is an amazing ambassador of the brands he represents, and we’re honored to be alongside his other sponsors. Travis is a fierce, multi-disciplinary competitor and we share his passion for excellence and always pursuing new goals.”



Through its WWEX Racing program, the Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers brands will provide full-season support to the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado as Niece Motorsports eyes the Truck Series Owners Championship. Following Pastrana’s Daytona start, a rotation of drivers throughout the season will include Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain as well as Niece drivers Chad Chastain, Bayley Currey and others to be announced.



“This is shaping up to be a great season for Niece Motorsports,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “We’re really optimistic heading into this year. We are excited to have Travis in the truck in Daytona. He always brings a lot of energy and excitement, and it’s really an honor to work with him. On top of that, to be able to run the 41 truck full time this season, anchored by Ross – that’s huge for our organization. We can’t thank the WWEX brands enough for their support and are looking forward to big things with them this season.”



Chastain advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last season with Trackhouse Racing, finishing second in the Playoff Standings. Chastain also gave WWEX Racing its first NASCAR win last season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 with Niece Motorsports.



“We built last year’s program on a commitment to collaboration and supporting drivers and teams at all stages of their career," Grayson said. “We’re excited to watch the continued mentorship that occurs this year between Niece, the Trackhouse team and now with the benefit of Travis’ perspective.”



Niece Motorsports has retained veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to lead the No. 41 team. Hillman has more than 450 starts as a crew chief across NASCAR’s top three series, with 23 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series and 2,903 laps led.



“I love getting behind the wheel of a race car any chance I get,” said Chastain. “It’s an added bonus working with everyone at Niece Motorsports and the WWEX brands. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to contend for wins in the No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet. Thanks to Niece Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing for giving me the chance to do what I love.”



Logistics leaders Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz provide access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. Together, the three brands are the Official Logistics Partner of Niece Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR.



Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer and built upon the mission to serve coffee and culture to people who love America.



Established in 2013, Dixxon began with the goal of creating the world’s best flannel and used that approach – classics redefined – for their full array of products, which now includes apparel for men, women and youth, as well as hats and accessories.



Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year.



The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick off at Daytona International Speedway with the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

