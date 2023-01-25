Array Sports + Entertainment Announces Partnership with AM Racing

Leading marketing agency Array Sports + Entertainment is pleased to announce a new partnership with AM Racing for 2023. As AOR, Array Sports will service the motorsports program’s growing sponsorship and business development needs. The agency will also help AM Racing develop brand messaging and experiential events to engage and excite existing fans while creating new ones.



As a multi-faceted, “future focused” motorsports entity, AM Racing will showcase Ford in all of its series and is backed by primary partner AM Technical Solutions (AMTS).



The team recently announced that Brett Moffitt will pilot its No. 25 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, while rookie and former Division 1 pitcher Christian Rose will steer the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series.



“The team at Array Sports + Entertainment brings decades of experience in brand marketing, creative fan activation and business development to the team,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski. “We are excited for this new partnership to kick off this month and for many years to come.”



“AM Racing stands for authenticity, intelligent performance, and doing the right thing – and we look for the same in our agency partners,” said Timothy Winski, founder and CEO of Array Sports. “We look forward to partnering with AM Racing to continue to grow our motorsports portfolio, tell their stories to key stakeholders and fans, and deepen our connection in the industry.”



AM Racing PR