Mason Massey Joins Reaume Brothers Racing Full Time in 2023

Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to announce that Douglasville, Georgia native Mason Massey will be joining Reaume Brothers Racing for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Massey’s racing career began at 5 years old, tackling both asphalt and dirt during his first year. Mason Massey accrued over 200 feature wins during his short track career, catching the attention of several NASCAR organizations, including Reaume Brothers Racing, giving Massey his first opportunity in NASCAR. After part time stints in 2020, 2021 and 2022 Massey began a venture with DGM Racing, finishing an impressive high of sixth in Atlanta.

From the dirt tracks to the high banks, Mason Massey is looking forward to his first full time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and is looking forward to advancing not only his abilities, but the abilities of the team. “I couldn’t be more excited to partner up with Josh and everybody at Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2023 season. Josh gave me my first opportunity in NASCAR, and it’s really cool to be back with this team full time. I believe in what they’re building, and I have a lot of confidence that we’re going to turn some heads this year.”

This year is pivotal in many ways, with significant improvements made over the off-season, highlighted with a commitment to the Ford Performance Group. This gives Massey confidence heading into the season. “I’m excited about the commitment to Ford and Reaume Brothers Racing. Ford is respected in auto racing all around the world, and especially in NASCAR. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of an F-150 in Daytona!”

Josh Reaume, owner of Reaume Brothers Racing, values the necessity of a full-time driver, and is looking forward to growing with Massey throughout 2023. “Having Mason come back to us on a full-time basis brings things full circle between everyone involved. We are excited about the experience he has gathered since the last time he drove for us. We look forward to this year being a breakout organization.”

Watch Mason Massey throughout the 2023 season driving the #33 Brunt Ford F-150, starting at Daytona International Speedway for the NextEra Energy 250, Friday February 17th, at 7:30 PM EST on FS1.

