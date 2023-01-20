Community Choice Financial Begins New Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Community Choice Financial, a holding company that provides financial services primarily to under-served consumers, will return their newly acquired Speedy Cash brand to the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports.



The program will be highlighted by Speedy Cash again being one of the anchor partners of Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team across six events. The Speedy Cash colors will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang of Gilliland starting on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in April. They continue their primary races at the Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Richmond Raceway, and conclude once again at the Bristol Motor Speedway night race. They will be a major associate of Gilliland and the team all season.



“I am really thankful to have the support of Community Choice Financial and their Speedy Cash brand this season,” said Gilliland. “The Speedy Cash colors have become popular here at FRM and it is always cool seeing the Speedy Cash Ford Mustang in the shop. I’m looking forward to another season supporting them.”



Speedy Cash will also play an integral role with Zane Smith and his defense of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. They will be the primary partner of Smith during the SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway in April and will be an associate partner all season.



When Smith makes his Daytona 500 debut this season, Speedy Cash will be a major associate partner on the car.



“It’s great to have Speedy Cash back on the truck at Texas Motor Speedway this year,” commented Smith. “By far, the coolest thing is them sponsoring the truck race and Speedy Cash Victory Lane. It will be a lot of fun to win that race for them. And I want to thank them for helping me out during my Daytona 500 debut. That’s something that I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, and I can’t do it without their support.”



Community Choice Financial is proud to work with Front Row Motorsports.



"We are excited to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports this season,” said Raechel Peters, Senior Vice President Marketing, Community Choice Financial. “Our enthusiasm is two-fold. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the return of the Speedy Cash brand to the Cup Series with Todd Gilliland and we’re excited to continue supporting champion Zane Smith, especially during the SpeedyCash.com 250!”



For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.speedycash.com.



FRM PR