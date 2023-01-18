Ryan Vargas Joins On Point Motorsports for Multiple Truck Series Races

On Point Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Ryan Vargas will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2023. Vargas is just as excited and will race a part time schedule for On Point Motorsports in their #30 Toyota Tundra.

When asked Ryan’s thoughts regarding the upcoming season, he said: “I’m beyond thrilled to join On-Point Motorsports for the 2023 Season. I told myself heading into this offseason that it was time for a change. I knew that I was ready to take on a new challenge. Having never made a truck series start, I really felt that this year was the perfect time for me to make the move into a competitive Truck Series entry. There’s no denying what Bones and his team have done are nothing short of impressive. With a bunch of top-10 finishes and opportunities to make it to victory lane, I knew I had found myself a fantastic new home.”

“Although I won’t be running the full schedule, I’m excited to engrain myself within the organization and work hands on with the development of my teammates and the truck’s on-track performance. Thank you to all my fans and followers for continuing to believe in me. I’m truly blessed and I really look forward to competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023!”

Joining Ryan with his move to On-Point Motorsports in the NCTS are sponsors; Critical Path Security, Léargas Security, Swann Security, and Williamsburg Contracting. Swann Security enters their third-straight season adorning Ryan’s race vehicle while Critical Path and Williamsburg enter their second season in NASCAR. Léargas Security joins the lineup for their first endeavor in Motorsports Sponsorship.

Vargas will make his first start of the season on March 18th at Atlanta Motor Speedway, piloting the #30 Léargas Security Toyota Tundra. The rest of Vargas’ schedule consists of Darlington Raceway (5/20), Nashville Superspeedway (6/23), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (7/8), Richmond Raceway (7/29), Talladega Superspeedway (9/30) and Homestead Miami Speedway (10/22). Additional details regarding sponsorship schedules and races will be shared as the season progresses.