Boyd and Young’s Set New Goals Together for 2023

Young’s Motorsports and veteran driver Spencer Boyd are set to tackle the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for a fifth season together. The partnership comes with a renewed sense of competition after Boyd suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second race of 2022 that put a damper on the season.



“I want last season back,” remarked the 27-year-old Boyd. “We had great chemistry on the 12 team and showed speed early on. To make a long story short, we didn’t end up with the year we wanted and we are set out to put it all in the rear-view mirror with this season.”



The St. Louis native made his NASCAR debut in 2016 and has started an organization high 82 races with Young’s Motorsports with both the No. 12 and No. 12 numbers.



As Craftsman returns as the title sponsor for the Series, so do many of Boyd’s sponsors. While other sponsorship announcements will be forthcoming, it is confirmed that Freedom Warranty will be the primary sponsor for the season opener during the Daytona 500 weekend. The extended vehicle warranty company was on board for Boyd’s win at Talladega in 2019.



“We wanted to start this new season off with one of our good luck charms on the hood,” Boyd said of Freedom Warranty. “Freedom (Warranty) has stuck with me through the highs and the lows and I have great admiration for their work. They are rolling out a new program for dealerships with an exciting announcement coming soon.”



Tyler Young of Young’s Motorsports commented on the 2023 season ahead, “We are quite optimistic about this coming year. There were plenty of discussions in the off-season on what we have to do to get better on the track. One thing we knew is that Spencer (Boyd) was going to be a part of it. He’s now driven more races than I have for our family team and earned our first win, so he’s naturally going to be part of our resolution to be more competitive.”



Spencer Boyd will drive the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Ryan “Pickle” London returning as the crew chief.



Fans should expect announcements in the coming weeks detailing the sponsors for the season.

Spencer Boyd PR