Danny Stockman named crew chief for the No. 2 team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Rev Racing, and its’ technical alliance partner Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), named Danny Stockman as the crew chief for Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

Stockman and the former No. 18 crew will lead Sanchez in his rookie NCTS season. The No. 2 team will draw from technical and personnel resources from Rev Racing, Chevrolet and KBM, so that when Nick shows up at the track he has the best possible chance to win.

“I am thrilled to work with Danny and the whole No. 18 team that competed for the championship this year,” said Nick Sanchez. “In the short time I’ve spent with Danny, it’s very easy to see why he’s won numerous races and championships in NASCAR. We seem to already be aligned, finding early synergies to build on during the season. I feel like Danny will elevate my game as a driver and help Rev Racing and myself contend for wins on a weekly basis.”

Under the advisement of Stockman, KBM garnered nine victories across his first three seasons with the team. In 2022, he guided Chandler Smith to three wins and a third-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings. The veteran crew chief captured a Truck Series championship with Austin Dillon in 2011 and also won an Xfinity Series championship with Dillon in 2013. The California native has totaled 13 career Truck Series victories to go along with seven trips to victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Both Stockman and Sanchez carry a lot of momentum behind them as they enter the 2023 season.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead REV Racing’s first-ever campaign in the Crafstman Truck Series with Nick Sanchez behind the wheel of the No. 2 Gainbridge Silverado as part of their alliance with KBM,” said Danny Stockman. “Throughout my career I’ve had the opportunity to help develop some great young drivers -- that’s what I enjoy doing and why I came back to the Truck Series, so I’m really looking forward to working with Nick. From the time I’ve got to spend with him in recent weeks and watching what he was able to do in the ARCA Menards Series the last few years and at the end of last season in the Xfinity Series, I feel like after he gets some seat time to get acclimated to how the trucks drive, he’ll quickly find himself in the mix to win races and fight for a spot in the playoffs.”

Sanchez is a six-year veteran of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, competing with Rev Racing. He has earned an impressive 31 top 10s, 18 top 5s and 4 wins in his collective AMS career. He ended his rookie 2021 AMS season with a win at Kansas Speedway and 3rd in point standings and finished the 2022 AMS season with victories at Kansas, Talladega and Michigan and the Championship title. Sanchez also balanced a schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), running a handful of races with B.J. McLeod and Big Machine Racing in the No. 48. Sanchez hopes to continue a partial schedule in the NXS in 2023.

The Rev Racing No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet will make its National Series debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, with Sanchez and its technical alliance partner KBM, at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

Rev Racing PR