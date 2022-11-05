Saturday, Nov 05

Nemechek Earns Fourth-Place Finish in 2022 Finale

NASCAR Truck Series News
Despite not being in the Championship 4, Nemechek came into the final race of the 2022 season looking to play spoiler at Phoenix Raceway. The second-generation driver took the green flag in 10th and moved his way up the scoring pylon before taking the green-and-white checkered flag in fourth to end the opening stage.
 
Nemechek found himself in multiple battles for the lead over the course of the final 105 laps which saw the No. 4 truck out in front of the field five different times for 44 laps. When the seventh caution of the night came out on lap 148 setting up NASCAR overtime, Nemechek lined up on the outside of the second row for the restart. As the field came through the dogleg, Nemechek settled into fourth for the final two laps before taking the checkered flag. 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
·        Nemechek lined up for Friday night’s 150 lap event at Phoenix Raceway in 10th after recording a qualifying effort of 26.469 seconds at 136.008 mph.
·        The second-generation driver methodically moved his way forward during the opening stanza and reported that his No. 4 Tundra was “a little free on exit and a little tight in” as he moved into the fourth position on lap 37.
·        Nemechek settled into fourth over the next eight laps as he crossed the stripe in fourth to end the opening stage. 
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
·        The No. 4 team executed a near perfect four-tire and fuel stop at the stage break and gained two spots on pit road to restart in second.
·        Nemechek went back and forth with his KBM teammate Corey Heim for the first five laps of the stage before taking control of the lead on lap 55 and leading the next 32 laps.
·        As the field began to navigate lapped traffic towards the end of the middle stanza, Nemechek found himself in a battle for the lead with Zane Smith as the two exchanged the lead back and forth over the final 13 laps of the stage.
·        Despite doing everything he could to hold off the No. 38 of Smith, Nemechek took the green-and-white checkered flag in second. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
·        The No. 4 over the wall crew was solid all night as they performed a fast four tire and fuel stop at the stage break to give Nemechek the lead for the ensuing restart.
·        Nemechek continued to battle within the top-five throughout the course of the final stage as he was going back and forth with the No. 38 of Zane Smith and his KBM teammate Chandler Smith for the lead multiple times throughout the stage.
·        As the laps were winding down, Nemechek was scored in third as the sixth caution came out with 15 laps remaining.
·        Veteran crew chief Eric Phillips ordered up one final pit stop for the final 10 laps of the race. With differing pit strategies throughout the field, Nemechek restarted in seventh.
·        Over the course of the next eight laps, the second-generation driver made his way up to fourth before the caution flag came out again on Lap 148, setting up a NASCAR overtime attempt.
·        Nemechek started on the outside of the second row for overtime and was unable to execute a pass for the lead as the field made their way through the dogleg.
·        Nemechek took the final checkered flag in fourth, earning his 10th top-five of the year. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Lucas Oil 150 Recap
 
  • Zane Smith earned the championship with his fourth win of 2022 and seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career win. Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, Nemechek, and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five finishers.
  • There were seven cautions for 41 laps and 15 lead changes among seven drivers, including Nemechek who led five times for 44 laps.  
 
 
How John Hunter Nemechek's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finish third.
·        Corey Heim, driver of the No. 51 Toyota, finished seventh.   
 
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
John Hunter Nemechek finished the 2022 Camping World Truck season in fifth in the standings. 

KBM PR

